Nokia says German court's patent decision 'a milestone'

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday it had reached a "patent milestone" as a German court ruled against the unauthorized use of its inventions by German carmaker Daimler .

The logo of Nokia is seen at the Nokia Paris-Saclay campus as employees of Nokia demonstrate during a strike called by unions in Nozay, near Paris, France, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

"The Regional Court of Mannheim, Germany has found unauthorized use by Daimler of Nokia's cellular technology and confirmed Nokia acted in a fair way," the Finnish company said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

