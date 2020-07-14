Nokia says ready to replace Huawei in UK 'at scale and speed'

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia is ready to replace Huawei equipment in Britain, the head of Nokia Britain said on Tuesday following the UK's decision to stop using the Chinese manufacturer.

"We have the capacity and expertise to replace all of the Huawei equipment in the UK's networks at scale and speed, and are ready to step up to support the implementation of the UK government decision with minimal impact on the people using our customers’ networks," Cormac Whelan said.

