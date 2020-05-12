Nokia to collaborate with Microsoft in data centre software

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday it would collaborate with Microsoft in the open source network operating system SONiC, which is used in the data centres of some of the largest cloud-service providers.

Nokia said it was making significant development investments in data centre networking.

