Nokia to name former networks head Sari Baldauf as chairman

Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday its board would name Sari Baldauf to succeed Risto Siilasmaa as board chairman at the next annual shareholders meeting.

REUTERS: Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday its board would name Sari Baldauf to succeed Risto Siilasmaa as board chairman at the next annual shareholders meeting.

Sari Baldauf headed Nokia's networks unit, now the company's main business, between 1998 and 2005.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Edmund Blair)