Nomura flags potential significant loss at US unit

Nomura Holdings Inc said on Monday it discovered a case that could subject one of its U.S. units to "a significant loss" arising from transactions with a U.S. client.

FILE PHOTO: Nomura Securities trading floor is pictured at the company's Otemachi Head Office in Tokyo, Japan, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
The estimated amount of the claim against the client is approximately US$2 billion based on market prices as of March 26, the Japanese brokerage and investment bank said in a statement.

Nomura said it is still assessing the impact of the loss on its consolidated earnings.

