Nomura partners with Jarden in New Zealand, Australia investment banking

TOKYO: Nomura Holdings said on Monday (May 10) it will team up with Auckland-based investment and advisory firm Jarden Group Ltd in New Zealand and Australia, as Japan's biggest investment bank and brokerage seeks to expand its global presence.

The alliance includes supporting clients across equity and debt capital markets as well as merger-and-acquisition (M&A) finance, Nomura said in a joint statement with Jarden.

Nomura is working to build up its primary business overseas that includes underwriting and deal advisory, at a time when a declining population at home is pointing toward a shrinking domestic market.

Last year, Nomura bought Greentech Capital Advisors, a US M&A advisory firm specialising in renewable energy.