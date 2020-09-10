Nomura says employee in Japan leaked client information

Nomura Securities, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc , said on Thursday that information related to its corporate clients has been leaked outside through an employee.

TOKYO: Nomura Securities, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc , said on Thursday that information related to its corporate clients has been leaked outside through an employee.

The employee leaked information on transactions affecting 275 corporate clients, mostly financial institutions, to a Tokyo-based brokerage called Nippon Institutional Securities, Nomura said in a statement.

The information was related to trading in ETFs (exchange-traded funds), but a Nomura spokesman did not elaborate.

Nomura said the information was leaked to a former employee of Nomura who works at Nippon Institutional, an unit of asset manager Nikko Asset Management.

Nomura said it is considering taking strict measures against this employee, whom the brokerage did not identify, and it would strengthen its information management system.

In a separate statement, Nippon Institutional said an employee who joined the firm from Nomura in October obtained client information between January and July through a Nomura Securities employee.

Nippon Securities said it has not found any further leakage of information.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Kim Coghill)