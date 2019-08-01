Nordstrom family prepares proposal for major stake in retailer - WSJ

Shares of Nordstrom Inc rose 7per cent on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that members of the retailer's founding family are in the early stages of discussing a proposal to boost their roughly one-third stake to over 50per cent, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Shares of Nordstrom Inc rose 7per cent on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that members of the retailer's founding family are in the early stages of discussing a proposal to boost their roughly one-third stake to over 50per cent, citing people familiar with the matter.

While it is not clear how the family would increase its stake, one possibility is through a share buyback at a premium, the newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing one of the people familiar with the matter, adding that there is no guarantee it will follow through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in 2018, the company had ended discussions with the founding family over taking the department store private after failing to agree on an acceptable price.

The company did not immediately respond to request for a comment.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)