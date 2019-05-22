Nordstrom first quarter results disappoint, cuts 2019 forecast

Nordstrom Inc on Tuesday cut its forecast for full-year sales and profit after reporting lackluster first-quarter results, blaming softer trends and "executional issues" related to its loyalty program, sending its shares down nearly 9per cent.

The retailer, which sells everything from apparel and footwear to home decor, struggled to attract customers at both its full-price and off-price stores and said trends from the fourth quarter continued into the first quarter.

"We had executional misses with our customers," the company's co-president Erik Nordstrom said.

It now expects 2019 net sales between a 2per cent fall to flat growth, compared with its previous projection of 1per cent to 2per cent rise.

The company expects 2019 profit between US$3.25 per share and US$3.65 per share, compared with its prior forecast of US$3.65 per share to US$3.90 per share.

Nordstrom is struggling to increase footfall at its stores as consumers shift toward fast-fashion brands and online outlets.

Total revenue for the first quarter, ended May 4, fell 3.3 percent to US$3.44 billion, falling short of analysts' estimates of US$3.58 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

Nordstrom earned 23 cents per share in the quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates by 20 cents.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)