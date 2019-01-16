Nordstrom holiday same-store sales rise 1.3 percent

Nordstrom Inc said on Tuesday its comparable store sales during the crucial months of November and December rose 1.3 percent.

The department store operator also said it now expects full-year profit to be in the low end of its outlook range of US$3.27 to US$3.37 per share.

The company's shares fell 3 percent in extended trading.

