Nordstrom misses quarterly revenue estimates

Department store chain Nordstrom Inc reported quarterly sales below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, as the upscale retailer struggled to attract shoppers to both its full-price and off-price stores.

REUTERS: Department store chain Nordstrom Inc reported quarterly sales below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, as the upscale retailer struggled to attract shoppers to both its full-price and off-price stores.

The Seattle-based retailer said total revenue fell 5per cent to US$3.87 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 3, lower than the US$3.93 billion expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net earnings fell to US$141 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter from US$162 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

(This story corrects to show total revenue was US$3.87 billion, which was comparable to estimates, and not net sales of US$3.78 billion, in second paragraph; Corrects headline to revenue, not sales.)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)