Nordstrom profit beats estimates, shares surge 13per cent

Department store chain Nordstrom Inc reported quarterly sales below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, as the upscale retailer struggled to attract shoppers to both its full-price and off-price stores.

REUTERS: Upscale retailer Nordstrom Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as its focus on online business helped offset weaker sales in its brick-and-mortar stores, sending its shares up 13per cent in extended trading.

The company has been investing heavily in its online business and loyalty programs to beat back competition from other upscale department stores and e-commerce rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 118-year old retailer has also improved offerings and worked on its inventory management as part of a turnaround plan to boost profit.

"We exited the quarter in a favorable inventory position and made important strides in productivity," Nordstrom co-President Erik Nordstrom said.

The company said digital sales rose 4per cent for the second quarter ended Aug. 3, although total revenue fell 5per cent to US$3.87 billion.

Net earnings fell to US$141 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter from US$162 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analysts were expecting Nordstrom to report sales of US$3.93 billion and a profit of 75 cents for the quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)