Nordstrom quarterly sales plunge 53per cent

Nordstrom Inc reported a 53per cent fall in quarterly sales on Tuesday, as its stores were temporarily shut for about half of the reported quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seattle-based company posted net sales of US$1.78 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 1, compared with US$3.78 billion, a year earlier.

Nordstrom reported a net loss of US$255 million, or US$1.62 per share, compared to a profit of US$141 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)