Norfolk Southern moves headquarters to Atlanta

Norfolk Southern Corp said on Wednesday it would shift its headquarters to Atlanta from Virginia, tapping a major hub for transportation.

FILE PHOTO - Coal trains approach Norfolk Southern's Williamson rail yard in Williamson, West Virginia at the border of Pike County, Kentucky May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Valerie Volcovici

The fourth-largest U.S. railroad joins United Parcel Services , Coca-Cola Co and Delta Air Lines Inc in locating its headquarters in Atlanta.

Norfolk Southern's move to Atlanta has already begun and will take several years for the new headquarters to be completed, the company said.

