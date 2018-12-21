North America online sales drive Nike's quarterly results higher

NEW YORK: Nike Inc's quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday (Dec 20), as it benefited from selling more items online at full price in North America, sending the shares of the world's largest footwear manufacturer up eight per cent.

For more than a year, Nike has been speeding up the pace of new product launches and expanding partnerships with online retailers in a bid to increase customer engagement.

Advertisement

Quarterly sales rose 8.5 per cent to US$3.78 billion in North America, its third straight rise, while sales in Greater China rose 26.4 per cent to US$1.54 billion.

Total revenue rose 9.6 per cent to US$9.37 billion.

The maker of Jordan sneakers said net income rose to US$847 million, or 52 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov 30, from US$767 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected Nike to earn 46 cents per share on revenue of US$9.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nike shares, which have lost about 18 per cent in the last three months, jumped to US$73 after the bell.