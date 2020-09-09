Northrop Grumman wins US$13.3 billion missile replacement contract

LONDON: Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp said on Tuesday (Sep 8) it was awarded a US$13.3 billion contract by the US Air Force to modernise the country's intercontinental ballistic missile system.

The contract comes as the US military embarks on a costly modernisation of its ageing atomic weapons.

The contract will span eight and a half years and include weapon system design and nuclear certification. The company will deliver a fully-integrated weapon system by 2029.

"The increased accuracy, extended range and improved reliability will provide the United States a broader array of options to address unforeseen contingencies," said General Tim Ray, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command.

Boeing Co in December decided not to compete as a prime contractor to replace the Pentagon's US-based missile system, paving the way for Northrop Grumman to win the contract.

