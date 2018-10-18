Northrop Grumman wins US$697 million US defense contract: Pentagon
Northrop Grumman Corp has been awarded a US$697 million U.S. defense contract for upgrades to the EA-18G Growler and EA-6B Prowler electronic warfare aircraft for the U.S. Navy and the government of Australia, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)