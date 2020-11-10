Norway may divest stakes in four Aker companies, government says

The Norwegian government is seeking approval from parliament to divest the state's stakes in Aker Solutions , Akastor , Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Carbon Capture , the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

OSLO: The Norwegian government is seeking approval from parliament to divest the state's stakes in Aker Solutions , Akastor , Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Carbon Capture , the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

"We are in no hurry to sell the government's shares in these companies but are open to doing so if we can get a good price," Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)