Norway may divest stakes in four Aker companies, government says

Business

Norway may divest stakes in four Aker companies, government says

The Norwegian government is seeking approval from parliament to divest the state's stakes in Aker Solutions , Akastor , Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Carbon Capture , the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

Aker Solutions oil service company&apos;s logo is seen at their headquarters in Lysaker
FILE PHOTO: Aker Solutions oil service company's logo is seen at their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Bookmark

OSLO: The Norwegian government is seeking approval from parliament to divest the state's stakes in Aker Solutions , Akastor , Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Carbon Capture , the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

"We are in no hurry to sell the government's shares in these companies but are open to doing so if we can get a good price," Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark