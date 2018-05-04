Norway's US$1 trillion fund says high return is key objective

Business

Norway's US$1 trillion fund says high return is key objective

Norway's US$1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, continues to seek high returns regardless of its other objectives, its chief executive told an annual hearing in parliament on Friday.

Norwegian sovereign wealth fund (SWF) CEO Yngve Slyngstad attends a working session during the One
FILE PHOTO - Norwegian sovereign wealth fund (SWF) CEO Yngve Slyngstad attends a working session during the One Planet Summit at the Seine Musicale center in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Bookmark

OSLO: Norway's US$1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, continues to seek high returns regardless of its other objectives, its chief executive told an annual hearing in parliament on Friday.

"We manage the financial wealth of future generations in a controlled, efficient, responsible and transparent manner. But we will never lose sight of the fact that the objective is a high return," CEO Yngve Slyngstad said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark