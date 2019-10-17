Norwegian Air and JetBlue announce transatlantic partnership

Norwegian Air and JetBlue Airways have agreed to form a partnership that will allow customers to book flights on each others' aircraft, with a planned startup in mid-2020, Norwegian said in a statement on Thursday.

OSLO: Norwegian Air and JetBlue Airways have agreed to form a partnership that will allow customers to book flights on each others' aircraft, with a planned startup in mid-2020, Norwegian said in a statement on Thursday.

"Customers will have the possibility to book connecting flights on both airlines' websites by combining the best of our complementary and expansive networks," it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The shares of Norwegian Air rose more than six percent following the news.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)