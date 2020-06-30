Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing planes, files legal claim for compensation
OSLO: Norwegian Air has cancelled orders for 97 Boeing aircraft, including 92 of the 737 MAX and five 787 Dreamliners, the Oslo-based budget carrier said in a statement on Monday.
"Norwegian has in addition filed a legal claim seeking the return of pre-delivery payments related to the aircraft and compensation for the company's losses related to the grounding of the 737-MAX and engine issues on the 787," it said.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)