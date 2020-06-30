Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing planes, files legal claim for compensation

Norwegian Air has cancelled orders for 97 Boeing aircraft, including 92 of the 737 MAX and five 787 Dreamliners, the Oslo-based budget carrier said in a statement on Monday.

"Norwegian has in addition filed a legal claim seeking the return of pre-delivery payments related to the aircraft and compensation for the company's losses related to the grounding of the 737-MAX and engine issues on the 787," it said.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)