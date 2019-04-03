Norwegian Air CEO says had good meetings with Boeing

Norwegian Air, a major client of Boeing, has had good meetings with the U.S. planemaker regarding the grounding of the MAX planes, the chief executive of the budget airline said on Wednesday.

Grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 passenger plane of the Norwegian low-cost airline Norwegian is seen parke
Grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 passenger plane of the Norwegian low-cost airline Norwegian is seen parked on the tarmac at Helsinki Airport in Vantaa, Finland March 13, 2019. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa via REUTERS

"We have had some good meetings with Boeing today discussing the grounding of the MAX and how we can maneuver (sic) through this difficult situation," CEO Bjoern Kjos said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Source: Reuters

