Norwegian Air CEO says had good meetings with Boeing

OSLO: Norwegian Air, a major client of Boeing, has had good meetings with the U.S. planemaker regarding the grounding of the MAX planes, the chief executive of the budget airline said on Wednesday.

"We have had some good meetings with Boeing today discussing the grounding of the MAX and how we can maneuver (sic) through this difficult situation," CEO Bjoern Kjos said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)