Norwegian Air has cancelled all remaining 88 jets in Airbus order: spokesman

Business

Norwegian Air has cancelled all remaining 88 jets in Airbus order: spokesman

Norwegian Air has cancelled all the 88 narrow-body jets that remained on order from Airbus, a Norwegian Air spokesman said on Friday.

Airbus logo at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais, near Nantes, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Bookmark

OSLO: Norwegian Air has cancelled all the 88 narrow-body jets that remained on order from Airbus, a Norwegian Air spokesman said on Friday.

The airline took an impairment charge of 4.8 billion crowns (US$93.51 million) in the fourth quarter relating to the termination of aircraft purchase contracts with Airbus and Boeing.

(US$1 = 8.5554 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark