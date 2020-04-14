Norwegian Air shares drop 60per cent after proposed debt-for-equity swap

The share price of Norwegian Air fell by 60per cent on Tuesday, the first day of trading following the company's proposal of a financial rescue package on April 8.

OSLO: The share price of Norwegian Air fell by 60per cent on Tuesday, the first day of trading following the company's proposal of a financial rescue package on April 8.

If approved by creditors and shareholders, the plan would convert US$4.3 billion of debt into equity, and also raise some new equity, wiping out much of the remaning value of the company's current shares.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)