Norwegian Air slightly amends terms of conversion plan after talks with bondholders

OSLO: Norwegian Air , the budget carrier that is fighting for its survival, has made some amendments to the terms of its debt-to-equity conversion plan in response to demands from bondholders, it said on Tuesday.

On Monday the airline published the full details of a plan that may help it survive the coronavirus outbreak, if creditors and shareholders give it a green light.

"The revised proposal to the bondholders reflects that the company continues to make progress with its other stakeholders," Norwegian Air said in a statement.

If the swap is not approved, Norwegian has said, the company would run out of cash by mid-May. It has grounded 95per cent of its fleet, leaving just seven aircraft in operation.

Among the changes, Norwegian Air proposes to convert 50per cent of the value of two of the bonds into shares, rather than 60per cent as first proposed, and 80per cent of the value of a third bond into shares, rather than 85per cent as first proposed.

Bondholders will vote on the proposals on Thursday. If they approve the terms, the proposal is then put to a vote to shareholders on Monday.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)