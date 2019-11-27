Norwegian Air to end Sweden, Denmark routes to U.S, Thailand

Budget airline Norwegian Air is ending flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to the United States and Thailand while increasing the frequency with which it flies from several European cities to U.S. destinations, it said on Wednesday.

OSLO: Budget airline Norwegian Air is ending flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to the United States and Thailand while increasing the frequency with which it flies from several European cities to U.S. destinations, it said on Wednesday.

Flights between Oslo and the U.S. will continue, it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Scandinavia isn't big enough to maintain intercontinental flights from Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen," Senior Vice President Commercial Matthew Wood said in a statement.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)