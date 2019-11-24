Novartis nears deal to buy US biotech firm Medicines Co for about US$7 billion: WSJ

Business

Novartis nears deal to buy US biotech firm Medicines Co for about US$7 billion: WSJ

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm The Medicines Co for about US$7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Switzerland&apos;s national flag flies in front of the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis
FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flag flies in front of the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Basel, Switzerland, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm The Medicines Co for about US$7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The deal, in which Novartis has agreed to pay US$85 a share, could be announced this weekend, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neither Novartis nor The Medicines Co were immediately available for comment on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark