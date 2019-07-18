Novartis raises 2019 guidance, helped by Sandoz generics unit

Novartis lifted full-year sales and profit targets on Thursday, helped by innovative medicine sales and as the Swiss drugmaker's slimmed-down Sandoz generics unit saw accelerating revenue in markets outside the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flag flies in front of the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Basel, Switzerland, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Core operating income rose 20per cent in constant currencies to US$3.6 billion, while sales were up 8per cent to US$11.8 billion, compared to the US$11.54 billion forecast by 10 analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

The Basel-based company now expects 2019 core operating income to grow at low-double-digit to mid-teens percentages, faster than the previous high-single-digit percentage rate target. Sales expectations were also raised, with growth now seen in the mid to high-single digit range.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Thomas Seythal)

Source: Reuters

