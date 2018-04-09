Novartis shells out US$8.7 billion to buy AveXis

Novartis said on Monday it plans to buy AveXis for US$218 per share in a cash deal totaling US$8.7 billion as the Swiss drugmaker adds a company whose top drug hopeful, for spinal muscular atrophy, has U.S. breakthrough therapy designation.

Novartis is flush with cash, having just agreed to sell its stake in a consumer healthcare joint venture for US$13 billion to GlaxoSmithKline .

