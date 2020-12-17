Novartis to buy neuroscience company Cadent for up to US$770 million

Novartis said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement to acquire U.S.-based neuroscience company Cadent for up to US$770 million, gaining full rights to Cadent's neuroscience portfolio.

ZURICH: Novartis said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement to acquire U.S.-based neuroscience company Cadent for up to US$770 million, gaining full rights to Cadent's neuroscience portfolio.

"Upon the closing of the agreement, Cadent will receive a US$210 million upfront payment and will be eligible for up to US$560 million in milestone payments, for a total potential consideration of US$770 million," Cadent said in a separate statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)