Novo Nordisk to cut 250 jobs in the United States

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's Novo Nordisk will cut around 250 jobs in the United States, a spokesman told Reuters on Friday. He said it would also hire some new staff in other positions but that the company did not know the number of new positions yet.

The firm, which employs more than 42,000 people in 79 countries, has seen growth slow due to pricing pressures in the United States, from where it sources about half its revenue.

