NTSB to determine probable cause of fatal Uber self-driving crash

WASHINGTON: The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a Nov. 19 hearing to determine the probable cause of a March 2018 Uber Technologies Inc self-driving vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Arizona.

The crash involved a Volvo XC90 sport utility vehicle that Uber was using to test self-driving technology and was a blow to the entire autonomous vehicle industry and led other companies to temporarily halt their testing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)