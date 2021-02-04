Number of GameStop shares shorted edges higher: S3 Partners

The number of GameStop shares shorted edged higher as the video game retailer's stock price tumbled on Tuesday, according to the latest data from analytics firm S3 Partners.

The number of shares shorted was 26.39 million on Tuesday, up from 26.09 million a day earlier, according to S3. GameStop's short interest, a measure of stock price and the number of shares shorted, stood at US$2.38 billion, according to S3.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)