Number of licensed property agencies decline amid industry consolidation

SINGAPORE: Reflecting a more positive outlook for the property market, data released on Thursday (Jan 4) showed that there are now more registered agents in Singapore compared to a year ago, although industry consolidation has seen the number of licensed agencies decline.

As of Jan 1, there were 28,571 registered property agents here, up from 28,397 agents the same time last year, figures by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) showed.

The number of licensed property agencies as of Jan 1 was 1,269, down from 1,286 a year ago.

CEA added that it issued 66 new property agency licences and 1,344 new property agent registrations last year. A total of 44 property agency licences and 2,028 property agent registrations lapsed after Dec 31 last year.

Ms Chia I-Ling, Director of Policy & Licensing at CEA, said that the increase in the number of registered agents may be attributed to a positive outlook for the property market.

“Like other economic sectors, the real estate agency industry is undergoing transformation in the face of technological innovation as well as the emergence of new businesses and service delivery models. Over the last year, there is also industry consolidation among property agencies.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Chia added that in the face of the industry’s evolution, CEA encourages property agents to upskill and tap on technology in order keep up with the “changing business environment and meet increasing consumer expectations”.

In an emailed statement, Mr Lim Yong Hock, Key Executive Officer of PropNex Realty, said the company has invested more than S$10 million over the last five years to provide training and development programmes for its salespersons. This is aimed at ramping up their knowledge, skills and service standards, he added.

In June last year, PropNex and Dennis Wee Group merged to become Singapore’s largest real estate agency with about 6,700 salespeople.

“We are indeed witnessing a change in the real estate industry scene where many small- to mid-sized firms might choose not to continue operating on their own and will instead consolidate their business with the bigger players.”

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

OrangeTee and Edmund Tie & Company also announced in August last year a joint venture called OrangeTee & Tie (JV).

According to the two firms, the combined entity will be more than 4,000-strong, making it the third-largest associate agency in Singapore.

“We do not just upskill our agents by providing better business and marketing tools, we also ‘reskill’ them with new skills such as marketing on social media platforms and building personal track records in the property agents review site. This year, we want to leverage on data analytics to provide more market insights for our agents to provide personalised services with professional advice,” said Mr Steven Tan, managing director of OrangeTee.

Mr Eugene Lim, Key Executive Officer of ERA Realty Network, said the agency is also investing heavily in infocomm technology to improve productivity among its agents. It expects its number of agents to grow over the course of 2018 to well over 6,000, from the 5,882 currently.

“Two-thirds of our salesforce are below 45 years old. More than 60 per cent are degree and diploma holders. Our new agents are also younger and better educated, and more than one-third are degree holders.”

Mr Lim added that the agency’s revenue for first nine months of 2017 was up by 30.3 per cent over the same period a year earlier.