Nutella maker Ferrero in race to buy Campbell International business: sources

MILAN: Nutella maker Ferrero is interested in buying Campbell Soup's international business, which includes biscuit brand Arnott's, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The Italian group based in the Piedmont region is working on a possible deal with Rothschild as advisers, one of the sources said, confirming an earlier report by Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Ferrero declined to comment on the deal, which, according to Il Sole 24 Ore could be worth more than US$2 billion.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Crispian Balmer)