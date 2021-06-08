Nvidia asks Chinese regulators to approve US$40 billion Arm deal - FT

Nvidia Corp has submitted an application to Chinese competition regulators to review a US$40 billion takeover of UK chip designer Arm, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Nvidia Corp has submitted an application to Chinese competition regulators to review a US$40 billion takeover of UK chip designer Arm, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The application was made in recent weeks and sets in motion a period of scrutiny that could take up to 18 months, according to Chinese antitrust lawyers, the report https://on.ft.com/3w4hY8j added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nvidia said last month it expects to close the Arm acquisition by March 2022, after having struck a deal with Japan's SoftBank Group in September 2020.

In February, Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had opened an in-depth probe into Nvidia's agreement to buy Arm.

(Reporting by Nandakumar D and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)