Nvidia current-quarter revenue forecast beats expectations

Nvidia Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday, betting on strong demand for its flagship gaming and artificial intelligence chips for data centers.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File
The company expects current-quarter revenue of US$6.30 billion, plus or minus 2per cent, compared with analysts' estimates of US$5.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

