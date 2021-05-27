Nvidia current-quarter revenue forecast beats expectations

Nvidia Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday, betting on strong demand for its flagship gaming and artificial intelligence chips for data centers.

The company expects current-quarter revenue of US$6.30 billion, plus or minus 2per cent, compared with analysts' estimates of US$5.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)