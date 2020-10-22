Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth, says SoftBank's Son

FILE PHOTO: A journalist raises her hand to ask a question to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
TOKYO/DUBAI: SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday (Oct 22) the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp will drive growth in computing power, in his first public comments since the US$40 billion deal was announced in September.

Son made the comments at a virtual summit about artificial intelligence hosted by the government of Saudi Arabia, in which he reiterated his belief that AI would transform society.

The Nvidia deal, part of a series of asset sales by Son whose group has been shaken by soured investments and the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised concerns it will threaten Arm's role as a neutral supplier in the industry.

