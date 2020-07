Nvidia expresses interest in SoftBank's chip company Arm Holdings: Report

SANTA CLARA, Califorinia: SoftBank Group's chip company Arm Holdings has gathered takeover interest from Nvidia, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday (Jul 22), citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia and SoftBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Arm declined to comment on the report.

SoftBank, which acquired Arm for US$32 billion in 2016, is exploring options including a full or partial sale or a public offering of the British chip designer, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Last month, the Japanese conglomerate unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than US$21 billion worth of stock in USÂ wireless carrier T-Mobile US, as it seeks funding for a US$41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan.