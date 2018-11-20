Nvidia shares turn positive after Citron buys stock

Shares of Nvidia Corp reversed course after markets opened to gain about 2.5 percent on Tuesday after shortseller Citron Research said it has bought the chip designer's stock.

REUTERS: Shares of Nvidia Corp reversed course after markets opened to gain about 2.5 percent on Tuesday after shortseller Citron Research said it has bought the chip designer's stock.

"Citron buys US$NVDA. This is the first time in 2 years stock offers an appealing risk-reward to investors. US$NVDA still a player in AI and Data...will eat through inventory issue. We see US$165 before we see 120," Citron said in a tweet https://twitter.com/CitronResearch/status/1064900455266889728. Shares of the company, which were down as much as 8 percent earlier in the day, were trading at US$147.75.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)