NXP to repurchase US$5 billion shares after Qualcomm deal falls through

REUTERS: NXP Semiconductors NV , whose buyout deal with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc fell through due to lack of approval from China, said on Thursday it would buy back US$5 billion worth of shares.

The company said Qualcomm has informed the company it would pay US$2 billion breakup fee by 9 a.m., New York City time, on Thursday.

NXP also reported second-quarter revenue of US$2.29 billion, a 4 percent increase from last year, missing the average analyst estimate of US$2.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

