NY AG, Governor Cuomo launch probe into Apple's FaceTime bug

New York's new Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced an investigation into Apple Inc's failure to warn consumers about a FaceTime bug that lets iPhones users listen to conversations of others who have not yet accepted a video call.

The bug, which Reuters was able to replicate, allows an iPhone user placing a call using Apple's FaceTime video-calling feature to hear audio from the recipient's phone even if the recipient has not yet picked up the call. The bug appears to rely on Apple's group video-calling feature.

"We need a full accounting of the facts to confirm businesses are abiding by New York consumer protection laws and to help make sure this type of privacy breach does not happen again," Cuomo said in a statement.

Apple said on Monday it will release a fix in a software update later this week.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

