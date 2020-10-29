NYSE-owner ICE reports 26per cent fall in third-quarter profit

Intercontinental Exchange Inc , owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 26per cent fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher expenses, mainly related to the company's acquisition of mortgage tech firm Ellie Mae.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$390 million, or 71 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$529 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

