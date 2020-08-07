NYSE-owner ICE to buy Ellie Mae in US$11 billion deal

Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Thursday it would buy Ellie Mae, a cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, from private equity investment Thoma Bravo in a deal valued at US$11 billion.

The deal comes at a time when the owner of the New York Stock Exchange is strengthening its focus on mortgage services.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)