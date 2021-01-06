NYSE to go ahead with delisting three Chinese telecom firms, reversing course again

Business

NYSE to go ahead with delisting three Chinese telecom firms, reversing course again

The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it is planning to move forward with the delistings of three Chinese telecom companies, in another U-turn a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary told the NYSE chief he disagreed with its earlier decision to reverse the delistings.

View of NYSE building in New York City
FILE PHOTO: View of the NYSE building during snowfall in the Financial District of Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Bookmark

REUTERS: The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it is planning to move forward with the delistings of three Chinese telecom companies, in another U-turn a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary told the NYSE chief he disagreed with its earlier decision to reverse the delistings.

Plans to delist China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom were prompted by a White House executive order banning U.S. investment in Chinese military-linked companies.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark