NYSE to go ahead with delisting three Chinese telecom firms, reversing course again

The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it is planning to move forward with the delistings of three Chinese telecom companies, in another U-turn a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary told the NYSE chief he disagreed with its earlier decision to reverse the delistings.

Plans to delist China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom were prompted by a White House executive order banning U.S. investment in Chinese military-linked companies.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)