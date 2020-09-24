NYT's Sulzberger Jr to retire as chairman by end of December

Business

NYT's Sulzberger Jr to retire as chairman by end of December

Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., chairman of The New York Times Company, listens at the Reuters Global Media
FILE PHOTO: Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., chairman of The New York Times Company, listens at the Reuters Global Media Summit in New York, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr. will retire as chairman and a member of the New York Times Co's board by the end of December, the newspaper publisher said on Wednesday.

Sulzberger Jr, 69, who joined the newspaper in 1978 as a correspondent, will be replaced as chairman by his son, AG Sulzberger, The Times publisher since 2018.

In his four-decade long tenure, Sulzberger Jr. spearheaded the transformation of the Times into a digital business with strong subscription numbers.

He will assume the title chairman emeritus, the company said.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark