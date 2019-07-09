Ocado's earnings dented by robotic warehouse fire

Britain's Ocado, the online supermarket and technology company, reported a 46per cent fall in first-half core earnings, reflecting the impact of a fire at a flagship robotic warehouse as well as accounting changes and the cost of share schemes.

LONDON: Britain's Ocado, the online supermarket and technology company, reported a 46per cent fall in first-half core earnings, reflecting the impact of a fire at a flagship robotic warehouse as well as accounting changes and the cost of share schemes.

Despite the earnings fall Ocado, whose shares have increased 48per cent so far this year, said on Tuesday it was confident about its outlook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have never had as many opportunities to grow as we do today," said Chief Executive Tim Steiner.

Ocado made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 18.7 million pounds (US$23.4 million) in the 26 weeks to June 2 versus a restated 34.8 million pounds in the same period last year.

After a fire in February devastated Ocado's robotic warehouse in Andover, southern England, the group warned of a reduction in sales growth until it increased capacity elsewhere.

That extra capacity was secured through a deal with Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket group, in May, giving Ocado sole use of its newest customer fulfilment centre (CFC) in Erith, south east London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ocado said retail revenue growth in the half was 9.7per cent, with the impact of the Andover fire estimated at 2per cent of sales.

Prior to the blaze the Andover centre was providing about 10per cent of Ocado's UK capacity.

The fire did not stop Ocado making deals. In February it announced a 1.5 billion pound joint venture with Marks & Spencer to provide M&S with a home-delivery service from September 2020 at the latest.

Though Ocado has only a 1.3per cent share of Britain's grocery market, its 8.3 billion pound stock market valuation has been driven by the technology side of its business - providing international retailers with the infrastructure and software to develop their own online grocery businesses to compete with the likes of Amazon.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

In the first half fees from technology partners increased 36per cent to 122.7 million pounds.

Ocado said its EBITDA performance for the full 2019 year was tracking in line with market expectations, adjusted for the 15 million pound impact of the Andover fire and share incentives worth 10 million pounds.

(US$1 = 0.7997 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)